Past Detroit Lions players gather to help change Motown family's life

(CBS DETROIT) - An assembly of former Detroit Lions players recently helped the Family Assistance for Renaissance Men (F.A.R.M) program with their efforts to beautify a house that will soon allow a single father who has gone through the F.A.R.M. 5 Step program to reunite with his children.

For one former Lions quarterback, that's scoring major points for father and child relationships.

"What this program is doing to reunite fathers with their children is amazing," Lions legend Eric Kramer said.

The Lions alumni were all ears listening to how their participation inspires a winning combination for this parent-to-childhood initiative.

Decades of memories, and yet these men with their spouses, gravitated to new heights, knowing their contributions to this project are rolling in a new foundation.

One in which the barrier that prevented a man from carrying out his responsibilities as a father are being rebuilt, with the support of F.A.R.M. and the Detroit Lions.

"Anything that's gonna bring an absentee father back to their children is worth it in the world" Ben Davis, Lions Legend, said.

F.A.R.M. is a 2022 Detroit Lions Inspire Change partner, voted on by Detroit Lions players, and funding from the Detroit Lions supports expansion of mentoring services, relationship strengthening and child support assistance for single fathers.

"This is great for us to support a program like this and give back to the community …this is a brotherhood," Don Overton said.

Teamwork makes the dream work, and the Lions are making the right play this day.