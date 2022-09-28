Watch CBS News
Passenger dies from injuries sustained in Sept. 20 Rochester Hills crash

(CBS DETROIT) - A Rochester Hills man who was a passenger in a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 20 has died from his injuries, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Suk-Joon Ham, 74, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Ham was a backseat passenger in the rear seat of a 2012 Honda Accord when the vehicle was struck by a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Adams and Avon Roads in Rochester Hills.

Police investigation revealed that the Honda had the right away with a green traffic signal, and that the Jeep had continued through a red light.

The driver, 75, and front seat passenger, 73, of Rochester Hills, were both hospitalized with injuries but have since been released.

The Jeep's driver, a 30-year-old Rochester Hills woman, was not injured. 

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, investigators believe the woman was distracted by her cellphone when the crash occurred. 

