Police: Parking lot altercation in Madison Heights leads to fatal hit-and-run

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly assault in Madison Heights.

Authorities responded to a reported incident in the parking lot of T-Mobile at about 6:30 p.m. Friday near 14 Mile Road and Interstate 75.

Example Only: Not Actual Suspect Vehicle/Madison Hts Police

According to Madison Heights police, a 50-year-old man was struck by a vehicle after getting out of his car. Police say an alleged altercation occurred prior to the assault. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Jeep Gladiator with tinted windows.

Madison Heights police are investigating all leads.

Anyone with information on the incident or who can help identify the suspect can contact Detective Sgt. Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.