Paris Hilton mini fridges recalled due to fire and burn risk

More than 100,000 Paris Hilton mini fridges have been recalled over fire and burn hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced last week.

The recall involved the "Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridge" in a 4-liter model in pink, white, aqua and hot pink, as well as a 10-liter model in pink and white. Consumers should check the model number in the back or the bottom of the mini fridges, which are marketed for refrigerating beauty products like skin care, to see if they've been recalled, CPSC said.

No injuries have been reported but there have been at least 27 reports of the mini fridges overheating and catching on fire, the recall announcement said. Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the Paris Hilton mini fridges, unplug it and register for the recall at www.epoca.com/minifridgerecall.

Recalled Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridges in aqua and white. CPSC

Only mini fridges that were manufactured before August 2024 are affected. These are their model and serial numbers of the recalled units.

Model numbers: PH11887, PH11887-1, PZB02-E001, PH12540, PZP01-E001 and PZW01-E001.

Serial number beginning with: 2024, 202206 - 202406 and 202206 - 20240704020.

The products were sold online from November 2022 through July 2025. They were sold on various websites, including Walmart.com and Amazon.com, as well as in stores at Walmart and Ross, CPSC said.

To receive a refund, consumers will have to fill out the online form and submit three photographs to the importer, Epoca International LLC.

The company said "RECALL" should be written on the fridge's door with a permanent marker. Another photo should show the label on the unit showing the model number and serial number. The last photograph should show that the consumer has cut and unplugged the cord.