Parents raise concerns as gun shop set to open near day care centers in Southfield

A crowd of outraged parents and child care providers spoke out at a Southfield City Council meeting Monday, demanding answers after city officials approved plans for a firearms store to open near two day care facilities.

Red Zone Firearms is set to open near the intersection of 12 Mile Road and Greenfield Road, and next to two day care centers — Baby Genius Learning Center and IXL Learning Center.

"From now on, every day I'm going to see in big red bold letters 'firearms' as I drop off my daughter at school," said Mikal Brewer, who has a child attending IXL Learning Center.

Concerned parents and day care center owners are asking that the shop move locations before it opens.

"I don't object to a legally operating gun shop. My objection is to its location next to schools," said Anne Clark Orse, owner of Baby Genius Learning Center.

Some parents who spoke with CBS News Detroit say they are considering changing their child's day care if the firearms store were to open in its set location.

"He's been there since he was 4 months, so that is where we want to keep him. We want to make sure that the area is safe for him to continue to stay there," said parent Lauren Hardy of Lathrup Village.

With Sunday's deadly attack at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, gun violence is hitting close to home for many parents at both day care centers, including Dave Kelly, whose 2-year-old son attends IXL Learning Center.

"I have my nephews in Minneapolis, whose school system was attacked; that just took place. And then my office in Grand Blanc happens to look out at the church that up until 24 hours ago stood," said Kelly.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Red Zone Firearms owner Shomari Hudson for comment. Hudson was not in attendance at Monday's city council meeting.

The Southfield City Council said during Monday's meeting that it will speak with Hudson and his landlord and potentially create a moratorium so the shop can find a different location in the meantime.