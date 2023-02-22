UPDATE: Detroit police say parents of child found abandoned have been located

Police are working to identify a 4-year-boy who a woman reportedly dropped off before fleeing. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit say the parents of a 4-year-old boy found abandoned by an unknown woman have been located.

The update comes a few hours after police released a photo of the child, who was dropped off in the 16700 block of Gilchrist Street on Wednesday.

Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, a man was working on a house when the unknown woman pulled up in a silver Chevy Trailblazer and left the child before taking off.

Police were called to the location and took the child to the Eighth Precinct.

"The Detroit Police Department and Child Protective Services will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident," DPD said in a statement.