Parent arrested for allegedly having 3D-printed gun at Romulus High School

There are many upset and worried parents in Romulus after police were called to the school once again on Monday morning. This time, because a parent was on school grounds, allegedly with what district officials said appeared to be a 3D-printed gun.

This comes just a few days after the high school's homecoming football game was canceled due to a reported threat.

"Yeah, it's scary cause there's kids in here," said Tay, a senior at Romulus High School.

It has been a rough couple of days for Romulus High School. First, the homecoming football game was canceled on Friday, and then on Monday morning, a parent of a student was arrested on school grounds.

"But when I got the message, it was kind of alarming cause it was like a 3D gun, and I texted my husband, and he was like, 'A 3D gun? Like, are you serious?' We were already distraught about what happened this weekend," said Ashley Mills, Romulus High School parent.

In a statement sent to the community, Superintendent Benjamin Edmondson wrote, "According to the police, the man was engaged with his daughter of some sort. The police then interacted with him. A scuffle occurred, and the weapon dropped to the ground. This happened in view of a couple of students and staff prior to my arrival at 7:15 AM. Everyone is safe, and the incident has been addressed."

Students at Romulus High School said Edmonson showed the student body a video of the altercation on Monday morning, assuring everyone that students and staff are safe.

"A lot going on in the school, especially in Romulus. There's a lot, there's too much. I don't even want to be in the school no more, but I graduate in a couple months so I'll be good," said Tay.

Homecoming has been rescheduled to Oct.18, and the school is now considering adding additional police presence and security on the school grounds.