Romulus Community Schools cancels homecoming game due to reported threat of violence

The Romulus Community Schools district said it has canceled Friday's homecoming game after receiving "credible information that there is a coordinated intention to incite violence."

Superintendent Benjamin P. Edmondson commended the students who reported the threat. It's unknown if Friday's matchup against Dearborn Heights District 7 will be rescheduled.

"We can take great pride in knowing that the students who reported this to US did the right thing by coming forward to inform the appropriate authorities in a timely manner ... we can take a lesson from the integrity of these students by ensuring we are as diligent and timely in reporting any awareness of potential harm or threat to our district and community," Edmondson said.

Edmonson urged parents to talk with their children about making threats.

"Today, we are able to avert a catastrophic event, but it takes just one moment of poor decision-making or failing to report a known threat that can permanently change the lives of one or many," he said. "Violence, of any sort, is not a manner in which to settle disputes and differences."