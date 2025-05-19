Panera Fresh Dough Facility in Southeast Michigan to close permamently

One arrested after double shooting in Dearborn Heights and more top stories

One arrested after double shooting in Dearborn Heights and more top stories

One arrested after double shooting in Dearborn Heights and more top stories

The Panera Fresh Dough Facility in Romulus, Michigan, will close July 25 with 66 employees losing their jobs.

The details of the layoff were related in a WARN Act notice filed May 13 with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as WARN act, requires companies going through mass layoffs and / or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department, should that step meet certain requirements for the size of company or number of people involved.

Positions such as packer, planner, mixer, sanitation lead and component driver as among those affected.

"This closure is expected to be permanent," the letter said about the facility on Harrison Road in Wayne County. "Panera is offering all affected employees a severance package as well as outplacement services."

Restaurant Business Online explained that other Fresh Dough Facilities across the country also have closed as the company shifts to using third-party bakeries who follow Panera's recipes rather than conducting the first step of bread preparation at its own plants.