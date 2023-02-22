Watch CBS News
Oxford woman injured, driver hurt in wrong-way crash on I-75 in Northern Michigan

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

WAWATAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Oxford woman was injured, and a Traverse City man was killed after the vehicle they were driving in was hit by a Jeep traveling the wrong way on I-75 in Emmet County.

The incident happened at about 7:39 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, on northbound I-75 near mile marker 336 in Wawatan Township. 

Troopers responded to the location on reports of a four-vehicle crash.

Police say a Jeep occupied by two men was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of I-75 and crashed into a sedan occupied by a man and a woman.

After that, two more vehicles crashed.

Police say Carson Needham, 21, of Traverse City, was driving the sedan and was killed in the crash. A 20-year-old woman was a passenger in the sedan and was transported to a Petoskey hospital to be treated for her injuries.

A 78-year-old man from Indiana was driving the Jeep and was taken to St. Ignace Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Police say he was later stabilized.

According to MSP, the individuals in the other two vehicles involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

MSP continues to investigate this incident.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 10:23 AM

