Oxford woman injured, driver hurt in wrong-way crash on I-75 in Northern Michigan
WAWATAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Oxford woman was injured, and a Traverse City man was killed after the vehicle they were driving in was hit by a Jeep traveling the wrong way on I-75 in Emmet County.
The incident happened at about 7:39 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, on northbound I-75 near mile marker 336 in Wawatan Township.
Troopers responded to the location on reports of a four-vehicle crash.
Police say a Jeep occupied by two men was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of I-75 and crashed into a sedan occupied by a man and a woman.
After that, two more vehicles crashed.
Police say Carson Needham, 21, of Traverse City, was driving the sedan and was killed in the crash. A 20-year-old woman was a passenger in the sedan and was transported to a Petoskey hospital to be treated for her injuries.
A 78-year-old man from Indiana was driving the Jeep and was taken to St. Ignace Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Police say he was later stabilized.
According to MSP, the individuals in the other two vehicles involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
MSP continues to investigate this incident.
for more features.