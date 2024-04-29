Oxford High School shooter moved to new Michigan prison to serve life sentence after turning 18

Attorneys representing families of the victims of the Oxford High School shooting speak out

(CBS DETROIT) — The Oxford High School shooter has been moved to another prison after he turned 18 over the weekend.

The shooter, who turned 18 on April 28, was transported to the Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee, Michigan, an all-male prison, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

He was previously housed in a special unit for inmates under 18 at the Thumb Correctional Facility, where MDOC officials say he was involved in a fight with another inmate. Both prisoners were issued misconduct citations for engaging in the fight.

In December 2023, he was sentenced to life in prison in connection with the death of four students at the school on Nov. 30, 2021. Six others and a teacher were injured in the shooting. At that time, he was in the Oakland County Jail before being moved to the Thumb.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were each sentenced to 10 to 15 years after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter related to the students' deaths. The Crumbleys were sent to separate prisons despite James Crumbley requesting to be sentenced to time served and Jennifer Crumbley seeking to complete her sentence at her attorney's guest home.

In the weeks following their convictions, the parents were appointed appellant attorneys, an initial step to filing an appeal.