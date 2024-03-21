Oxford High School shooter, 17, involved in prison fight with fellow inmate

(CBS DETROIT) — The Oxford High School shooter was involved in a fight with another inmate at a Lapeer County prison Tuesday evening, officials say.

On March 19, the 17-year-old, who was 15 years old at the time of the school shooting, got into a fight with another 17-year-old inmate at the Thumb Correctional Facility, according to a statement from Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Kyle Kaminski.

The fight happened in the Youthful Housing Unit. Staff members responded immediately and were able to gain control of the shooter and the other inmate.

No weapons were used in the fight, and there were no serious injuries.

Both prisoners were issued misconducts for engaging in a fight, and there will be hearings held to determine potential sanctions, Kaminski said.

Officials did not release any information regarding what caused the fight.

The convicted shooter was initially at the Oakland County Jail and was moved to the Thumb Correctional Facility in December. He is housed in a special unit for prisoners under the age of 18. Once he turns 18, he will be moved out of the unit.

The shooter is serving a life sentence for killing four students and injuring seven other people in the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the shooter, were found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in recent separate trials. Both are scheduled to be sentenced on April 9.

The parents of the Oxford shooting victims are frustrated with the lack of accountability from school officials and say they want a state-level task force to conduct a thorough investigation into the shooting.

Amid this demand for accountability, there was speculation over proffer agreements that two Oxford High School employees signed. Shawn Hopkins, the shooter's counselor, and Nicholas Ejak, the former dean of students, both signed these agreements before testifying, but Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says they were never given a deal of any kind or offered immunity. She said that these agreements were not required to be disclosed because no deals of any kind were ever promised.

CBS News Detroit does not identify the shooter in its reporting.