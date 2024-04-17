James and Jennifer Crumbley sent to separate prisons in Michigan

Breaking down the sentencing hearing of James and Jennifer Crumbley

(CBS DETROIT) - James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the Oxford High School shooter, will serve out their sentences in separate Michigan prisons.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, James Crumbley was sent to the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson. The all-adult male facility is responsible for intake processing before inmates are transported to a general population prison.

Jennifer Crumbley, who initially requested to be housed at her attorney's guest home, was sent to the all-female Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti.

The Crumbleys will be in prison until December 2036 but could be released as early as December 2031 after already serving more than two years.

They were each sentenced on April 9 to 10 to 15 years in prison for four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting that killed four students: Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling, Tate Myre and Hana St. Juliana. Seven others, including a teacher, were injured.

Their son, who was sent to the Thumb Correctional Facility, is serving a life sentence.

During their trials, witnesses testified that James Crumbley purchased a gun that his son used in the shooting, and the parents failed to get their son help when notified by school staff.

Last week, recordings were released of phone calls of James Crumbley making threats toward Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald while he was in the Oakland County Jail awaiting trial. In a presentence interview, he requested to be sentenced to time served and said he was wrongly convicted.

In her presentence interview, Jennifer Crumbley and her attorney requested that she stay at the attorney's guest home, which was less than 10 miles away from Oxford High School.

However, prosecutors said both parents showed a lack of remorse and responsibility in the matter.