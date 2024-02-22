Oxford Fire Department EMTs help deliver baby on Valentine's Day

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Parents of a newborn baby are thankful to the Oxford Fire Department after a crew helped deliver their baby on Valentine's Day.

"So it's not a common thing to see out in the field," said EMT Capt. Kurt Fechter.

Members of the Oxford Fire Department who responded to the call were Fechter, and EMTs Jonathon Jones, Chris Scheer, John Rubarth, and Kristina Schefke.

Fechter said that crews were called to a residence that evening and discovered an expectant mother was very close to delivering her baby, so close that EMTs had to assist in the delivery at the home.

"We arrived on the scene, and the woman was near delivery," Fechter said.

Jones was the lead in helping the women deliver the baby. Jones said there is no telling what the day may bring as an emergency responder. However, he said the crew must be ready for anything.

"That's why training is so important, going over training every month as a group and as individuals," Jones said.

Scheer credits extensive and consistent training to help crews be ready to face anything that comes their way.

"In the moment, it can get pretty tense, but like we keep saying, we hit on training all the time, every day, we're on shift, we train on something, we have to keep our minds fresh, and be prepared for things like that to happen, Johnny and I kept a cool head, and it made it a lot easier for us," Scheer said.

In all, it took five minutes to help deliver the baby. The parents tell CBS News Detroit they are forever grateful for the Oxford Fire Department and the five EMTs who helped deliver baby Penelope safely.

Fechter said he is proud of his crew for staying calm and collected in a very tense and unexpected situation.

"They did a great job. The child and mother are doing great."