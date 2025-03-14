CEO tried to remove evidence after fatal Michigan hyperbaric chamber explosion, police say

New details have come out after four people were charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Michigan boy who was killed in a hyperbaric chamber explosion.

It has been over a month since 5-year-old Thomas Cooper was tragically killed on Jan. 31 at the Oxford Center in Troy, and his mother was severely injured when the hyperbaric chamber he was receiving treatment in exploded.

Three employees, including the center's CEO, Tamela Peterson, have been arraigned on second-degree murder charges, and a fourth person was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

CBS News Detroit learned this week that Peterson allegedly sent still photos from CCTV footage of the boy burning inside the chamber. Along with the images, she allegedly sent multiple disturbing texts, Including mocking the 5-year-old boy saying, "If my leg was on fire, I would at least try to hit it and put it out. He just laid there and did nothing."

In another text, Peterson was allegedly asked if the company was using hyperbaric treatments for erectile dysfunction, to which Peterson allegedly said, "Whatever gets bodies in those chambers, lol."

Court documents also say Peterson allegedly tried to withhold evidence by running away from investigators and admitting to them that she had her son wipe her laptop completely within days of the explosion.

Former federal prosecutor Richard Convertino the explosion should have never happened after looking at court documents.

"This business should have been shut down, this investigation should have been concluded a helluva lot earlier, and we may have been able to avoid this horrific accident," Convertino said. "That they weren't using the proper techniques, undergoing the safety checks they should have been doing on a daily basis, and that there were these grounding bracelets that were required to be used by the manufacturer."