New Catholic nonprofit organization takes ownership of Ste. Anne Basilica in Detroit

The Basilica of Ste. Anne in Detroit, one of Michigan's oldest and most historically significant Catholic churches, has been given future financial stability through the efforts of The Catholic Initiative.

"To our knowledge, this is the first time in United States history that the Vatican has approved a shift in ownership of a parish church to a dedicated nonprofit," Kevin Doyle, president of The Catholic Initiative and chief operating officer of the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation, said in the announcement.

Msgr. Charles Kosanke, rector of the Basilica of Ste. Anne, announced the new partnership to parishioners during Masses on Sunday, shortly after learnings that the Vatican had approved the plan. The Archdiocese of Detroit and The Catholic Initiative jointly announced the initiative publicly the same afternoon.

Under the arrangement, Ste. Anne Parish will have use of the basilica and campus through a 200-year lease. Ownership of the building shifts to newly formed 501c3 organization intended to preserve the church building and property. The Catholic Initiative will then take responsibility for maintenance and renovation.

Basilica of Ste. Anne of Detroit Archdiocese of Detroit

The Basilica of Ste. Anne, built in 1886, is considered an architectural icon in the city, overlooking the Detroit River near the Ambassador Bridge. The church building features neo-Gothic architecture, stained glass windows and statues; and is the final resting place of the Rev. Gabriel Richard, an important figure in Michigan history.

The name of the parish honors St. Anne, whose story was mentioned in early Christian writings as the mother of Mary and grandmother of Jesus. Historically, she was considered the patron saint of mothers and women in labor. Vatican leaders approved a request in 2010 that declared St. Anne the patron saint of the Archdiocese of Detroit.

St. Anne is the home to the second-oldest continually operating Catholic parish in the United States and the oldest such parish in Michigan, tracing its history to 1701. The congregation currently is a mostly Hispanic, with ministries and liturgies provided in both English and Spanish. The building is a popular wedding venue for Catholic couples and it earned basilica status in 2020.

Because of its age, the facility is facing millions of dollars in maintenance and renovation costs. One example is a $5 million restoration of the two historic steeples in 2023. But that level of financial support was not sustainable in the long run.

"Due to the Basilica's age and significance, Ste. Anne Parish would have needed to enter a state of perpetual fundraising, often at the expense of its missionary efforts, to undertake the extensive renovations and costly maintenance work required," Detroit Archbishop Emeritus Allen H. Vigneron said in a media release.

During the next three years, The Catholic Initiative will work with the parish on a $30 million rehabilitation and restoration of the basilica and campus such as a new pavilion, lighting and walkways. A $20 million endowment also will be created to support future preservation and operational needs such as routine maintenance and support of an on-site priest.

A significant part of the restoration funding will come from a $111 million commitment the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation has made for its 'Legacy of Hope' Projects.

"Today, with this announcement, Ste. Anne is blessed to move forward into the future with a firm financial foundation, thanks to the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation and its new Catholic Initiative," Kosanke said in response to the support. "With God's blessing and a lot of hard work, their hope is to help other parishes like Ste. Anne all over the United States."