Overdue boater found safe after search along Lake St. Clair

An overdue boater in the Michigan waters of Lake St. Clair was found safe Sunday evening, having run adrift after fuel ran out on the personal watercraft.

The Ira Township Fire Department, along with Southwater Rescue, were requested to assist after emergency dispatchers got a report that the boater was an hour overdue for arrival back at the boat launch.

The search efforts started about 10:30 p.m., the Ira Township Fire Department reported. Sunset had happened at 8:56 p.m.

After about an hour, the boater was located with the vessel, unharmed and safe.

The vessel had run out of fuel and gone adrift.

The search efforts included multiple area fire department boats, shoreline searching with vehicles, aircraft and drone units. First responder agencies assisting on this call were Clay Township Fire Rescue, City of Algonac Fire Department, Marine City Area Fire Authority, Chesterfield Fire Department, Clay Township Police Department, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit, Clay Township Dispatch (Station 20) and St. Clair County Emergency Management.

"Great work by all!" the Ira Township department said in its report. "Please use this incident as a reminder to always file a float plan with friends or family it may just save your life!"