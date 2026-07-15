Over 7,000 DTE customers without power Wednesday morning

Over 7,400 Metro Detroit residents had no power early Wednesday, waking up to warm and muggy conditions as a heat advisory continues for Southeast Michigan.

The DTE outage map showed 7,418 without power across its region as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. DTE provides electricity to most of Metro Detroit.

The biggest pocket of outages shown on the map involved 4,800 without power in an area along M-39 between Seven Mile Road and Grand River Avenue. This area includes Wayne County Community College District's Northwest Campus. An equipment problem was cited as the cause in that area.

Cooling centers

Many communities across Metro Detroit have opened cooling centers to help area residents find air-conditioned relief from this week's heat wave. The libraries, recreation centers and senior centers on the lists usually welcome visitors during business hours; but there are some police stations open 24 hours.

Power outages and food safety

If you lose power to a refrigerator or freezer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says to keep the doors closed on those appliances. A fully stocked refrigerator can stay cold for about four hours; if the power outage lasts longer, then transfer perishable foods into a cooler stocked with ice. A freezer will keep its temperature for 24 hours if half full, or 48 hours if full.