101 properties damaged by Sept. 3 tornado in Detroit, officials say

Detroit city officials say dozens of properties have been identified as damaged by a tornado on Sept. 3.

In an update on Monday, officials say the 101 damaged properties include 55 businesses, 24 single-family homes, 21 multifamily properties and one manufactured home. Officials identified nine properties that potentially require emergency demolition.

The National Weather Service confirmed last week that an EF-2 tornado touched down in the city amid a storm that impacted much of Southeast Michigan. Neighborhoods hit the hardest last week included McDougall-Hunt, Islandview, West Village and Indian Village in District 5, along with East Village and Pingree Park in District 4, as well as Belle Isle.

At the time of the storm, one man was reported to be injured.

In response, Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield declared a local state of emergency for the area surrounding Sylvester Street to the north, East Jefferson Avenue to the south, Chene Street to the west and McClellan Avenue to the east and Belle Isle.

City officials say crews had removed nearly 300 trees, cleared 83 streets and hauled away about 342 tons of debris amid storm cleanup. Additionally, officials report that the Detroit Fire Department received 49 storm-related calls between 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 and 11 a.m. on Sept. 4.

"I am incredibly proud of how city departments have responded so quickly and effectively to support Detroit residents and businesses affected by this powerful storm," Sheffield said in a statement. "Full recovery will take some time and City government will be here to support storm victims every step of the way."

Officials say the tornado was the first reported in Detroit since 1997.

Resources available to Detroit residents

Residents who see downed trees or damaged buildings can report them through the Improve Detroit app or call 313-590-3336. Anyone in need of housing or emergency shelter can call the Detroit Housing Resource HelpLine at 866-313-2520.

Power outages can be reported to DTE Energy online or by calling 800-477-4747. Residents are urged to stay at least 25 feet from downed power lines and call 911.

Note: The video above originally aired on Sept. 4, 2026.