Otus Supply restaurant, music venue in Ferndale closes abruptly

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A popular restaurant and music venue in Detroit announced Monday it will be closing its doors.

In the abrupt announcement, Otus Supply announced it would be closing its doors effective immediately.

"We thank each and every one of you for the years of patronage," the restaurant said in a Facebook post. "From the togetherness, great food, cocktails and live music we've been able to supply to all of you we are so very thankful."

The restaurant was opened in 2016 by founders Thom Bloom and Scott "Tiny" Myrick at 345 E. 9 Mile Road in Ferndale. The restaurant has multiple rooms, and the Otus Supply team worked with designer Alex Morales to bring colorful and textured artwork to the restaurant.

In addition, inside the Otus Supply space is the Parliament Room, a music venue, and event space.

Here's the full announcement from Otus Supply regarding the closure: