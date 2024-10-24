Metro Detroit organizations help family move into new home after fire

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A single mother and her three children were left with nothing after their home in Pontiac burned down in an act of vandalism.

With the help of the Lighthouse emergency shelter, the family was able to find a new home to rent. Due to circumstances and privacy reasons, the family's identity remains anonymous.

"We were able to help them identify housing, and the mother was able to move into housing, but we realized that she didn't have anything. To use our community partners for furnishing the house, we probably wouldn't have been able to refurbish her whole house," said Lakeesha Donaldson, Lighthouse emergency shelter program manager.

That's when the Humble Design team stepped in by fully furnishing the family's home.

"We spoke with our client a couple days ago. We found out what they needed. We found out what they like, what kind of colors they like, what the kids like to do, and we try to honor that in the design of the home," said Chris Decker with Humble Design Detroit.

The mother of three was at a loss for words, but she managed to thank Lighthouse and Humble Design after seeing all the work they had done.

"I'm grateful that there are people that are helpful, that understand what people go through," the mother said.