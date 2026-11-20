Brandon Smith set career highs with 121 yards and two touchdowns, kicker Gage Hurych ran for a 15-yard score on a fake field goal, and No. 14 Oregon routed Michigan State 45-7 on Friday night to hold onto hopes of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Ducks (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) have won four straight games, climbing to No. 13 in the CFP rankings with time running out to play their way into the 12-team playoff.

The Spartans (3-8, 1-7) made costly mistakes in the second quarter, hurting their chances to stay competitive before getting outscored 28-7 in the second half.

While Oregon did win the game, it did lose another backfield player to injury.

Running back Dierre Hill limped off the field in the first quarter and was on crutches in the second half with a boot on his left leg.

Running back Jordon Davison missed his third straight game with a leg injury and quarterback Dante Moore has not played since getting concussed in the fourth game of the season.

Smith, who was the team's third-string running back, broke a scoreless tie with a 5-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter and the freshman also ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the third.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning pulled off another trick play in the final seconds of the first half to put his team ahead 17-0.

Bailey Ettridge took the snap, put the ball on the grass and pitched it to Hurych, who sprinted to the left and broke a tackle on a touchdown run that showed some of the athleticism that helped him have five offers to play Division I lacrosse.

Michigan State scored on Jaziun Patterson's 1-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

The Spartans were in Oregon territory twice in the second quarter, but Liam Boyd missed a 47-yard kick and freshman quarterback Kayd Coffman stumbled to the ground without getting touched on a fourth-down run. Michigan State punt returner Chrishon McCray lost a fumble on a punt return, setting up Hurych's 40-yard field goal in the pivotal quarter.

Coffman, starting for a second time for the injured Alessio Milivojevic, was 10 of 19 for 106 yards with an interception.

Oregon's Dylan Raiola completed 21 of 34 passes for 234 yards with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Dakorien Moore, who made a one-handed catch in the end zone.

Oregon: Trying to climb in the CFP rankings with a large margin of victory, Raiola was throwing passes late in the fourth quarter to set up another touchdown to take a 38-point lead.

Michigan State: Pat Fitzgerald is about a week away from turning his focus to next year after a disappointing debut season as the latest coach tasked with turning around a program that has had five straight seasons with losing records.

Oregon host Washington on Nov. 28.

Michigan State ends the season at Rutgers on Nov. 28.

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