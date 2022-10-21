Investigation continues after police end search for Zion Foster

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department provided an update Friday in Operation Justice for Zion.

Police say despite weeks of searching a Lenox Township for the remains of 17-year-old Zion Foster, the search ended without the success of finding her.

"Ending the search without recovering Zion's remains is very difficult for all of us," Police Chief James E. White said in a statement. "I can only imagine the pain Zion's family is going through, and we all certainly share in that pain."

Operation Justice for Zion comprised of a 100-by-100 search in four phases (more than $453,000 donated to fund the operation):

Removing 20 feet of material above the focus area

Searching sections of the focus area on a 50-by-50 search deck

Dismantling the operation and clearing debris

Conclusion of the search and clean-up of the site

DPD says investigators submitted a warrant package for murder to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.

"While this operation has concluded, our investigation has not, and we are confident in the work our investigators have done," White said. "I want to thank all those who contributed to this operation. We could not have done this without the generous support of our partners, community and department members who volunteered as searchers."

Foster was last seen earlier this year in January. Her cousin, 23-year-old Jaylin Brazier, was accused of lying to police in the investigation and pleaded no contest back in February.

On May 31, Detroit police launched a massive search with local and federal law enforcement agencies at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township. The hunt to the 17-year-old's remains came five months following Brazier's confession to dumping her body.

Initially, the investigation was projected to take six to eight weeks, but community donations extended it through Oct. 2.