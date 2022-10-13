Landfill search to find Zion Foster ends, mother says she's fighting for closure

(CBS DETROIT) - Cierra Milton says living without closure is unbearable.

It's been 10 months since her daughter Zion Foster vanished after leaving her Eastpointe home with her cousin Jaylin Brazier.

"There is nothing comparable to this," Milton said.

"It's a pain you can not describe and it's there when you wake up, when you go to sleep. It hits when I'm hungry or I'm thirsty and I'm mad because how dare I be hungry or thirsty when my baby's there?"

On May 31st, Detroit Police launched a massive search with local and federal law enforcement agencies at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township.

After a grueling inspection through a 100 by 100-foot landfill, Operation Justice For Zion has come to a close.

The hunt to the 17-year-old's remains came five months following Brazier's confession to dumping her body.

Initially, the investigation was projected to take 6-8 weeks, but community donations extended it through October 2nd.

"And I beat myself up every day because I said, 'yes you can go,' and I know that I didn't do anything to her but it does not take away from the fact that I feel like I gave him permission to do what he did," Milton told Detroit Now's Cryss Walker.

The 23-year-old told investigators he panicked when Foster went unresponsive January 4th while they were hanging out and smoking marijuana.

Detroit Now was there for the first community search held January 17th at Brazier's home on Greenfield and Vassar on Detroit's west side.

Brazier is now serving four-years in prison for lying to officers in connection to her disappearance.

"I don't know if it would have been any different if it were another means of you know, passing away," Milton said.

"Sickness, ailments, you know, but I think that this is the worst."

Detroit Police is expected to hold a press conference next week to announce the conclusion of their findings.