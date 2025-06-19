Operating while impaired charges dropped against 2 Fitzgerald schools administrators

Warren school administrators appear in court after marijuana, gun found in car near school

Court proceedings were adjourned and have been rescheduled for Wednesday in cases against the superintendent of Fitzgerald Public Schools and another district administrator, who are now on leave.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said that the Preliminary Exam for former Fitzgerald Public Schools Superintendent, Hollie Lyn Stange, and former Food Services Director, Amanda Gail Carroll, was adjourned by 37th District Court Judge John M. Chmura. Both are facing multiple criminal charges involving activities near school grounds and were placed on leave pending the results of the investigation.

Lucido said assistant prosecuting attorney Christopher Urban was ready to proceed Wednesday. But the defendants' attorneys asked for an adjournment for a motion on an issue of law.

In the meantime, Lucido said the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has dismissed without prejudice the operating while intoxicated charges against both women to focus its resources on the investigation of the other pending charges.

With that, the next court date is a motion hearing set for Aug. 14.

The preliminary exam is a procedural step intended to determine if the case should be moved ahead to Circuit Court, where such a case would eventually be decided.

Stange and Carroll, both age 39, were arrested after accusations emerged of marijuana smoking taking place Dec. 20, 2024, in a vehicle parked within 1,000 feet of Fitzgerald High School grounds.