Fitzgerald Public Schools superintendent, administrator charged after pot, gun found in car near school

(CBS DETROIT) — The superintendent of Fitzgerald Public Schools and another district administrator are facing multiple felony charges, including driving while intoxicated and smoking marijuana near school grounds.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office alleges that on Dec. 20, superintendent Hollie Stange, 38, and food services director Amanda Caroll, 38, were smoking marijuana in Carroll's vehicle at a shopping center near the corner of 9 Mile and Ryan roads and within 1,000 feet of school grounds. Carroll and Stange reportedly left in separate vehicles.

Warren police pulled over Stange and determined that she was allegedly under the influence. Police also found a weapon in her vehicle.

Stange was charged with possession of marijuana on school grounds, a two-year felony; possession of a weapon in a weapon-free zone, a 93-day misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Warren police also pulled over Carroll and determined that she was allegedly under the influence.

Carroll faces charges of possession of marijuana on school grounds, a two-year felony; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense, a one-year misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 years old, a one-year misdemeanor.

Stange and Carroll have been placed on leave pending an internal review and an ongoing criminal investigation.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Julia Yokel, president of the Fitzgerald Public Schools Board of Education, said in part:

"The Fitzgerald Public Schools Board of Education today voted unanimously to place District Superintendent Stange and Amanda Carroll on leave effective immediately pending our internal review and the ongoing criminal investigation. Stange and Carroll were arrested Friday, Dec. 20.

In addition, the Board has initiated the process of identifying an Interim Acting Superintendent and Food Services Director while the review and investigation continue.

The school district is cooperating with local law enforcement and will continue to do so. We will be providing additional details when they are available and appropriate to share.

At Fitzgerald Public Schools, we hold our staff members to the highest standards of professional conduct and expect them to lead by example by adhering to our school values, policies and procedures."

William Barnwell, an attorney representing Stange, issued the following statement before Stange's arraignment:

"My client is a dedicated educator and administrator with two decades of service, a mother of two young children herself, and is presumed innocent under the law of any charges to be released Monday," Barnwell said. "She will be vigorously defended and looks forward to her day in court."

Stange and Carroll were arraigned Saturday, and each was issued an interim bond of $5,000. A bond hearing for both is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

"These allegations are deeply troubling. These women are not only responsible for their own conduct but are entrusted with the well-being of our children. Engaging in alleged illegal drug use near school property and driving under the influence is a betrayal of that trust and puts our community at significant risk. We will pursue justice to ensure accountability and uphold the safety and integrity of our schools," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Fitzgerald Public Schools is based in Warren and represents five schools, including three elementary schools and Fitzgerald High School.