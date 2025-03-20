Watch CBS News
Man arrested for alleged online sexual solicitation attempt, Michigan investigators say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

An arrest was made after a month-long investigation by officers in Monroe County, Michigan, over solicitation for sexual activity over the internet. 

Silvio Berge, 58, who is living in Newport, was arraigned March 19 in Monroe County First District Court on one charge each of children-accosting for immoral purposes and computers-internet communication with another to conduct a crime, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported. 

The case was under the jurisdiction of Monroe County's Violent Internet Predator Exploitation Response (VIPER) Team. 

"During a month-long investigation, VIPER detectives were targeted online, where they were groomed and solicited for sexual activity," the press release said. 

The investigation then resulted in a two-county felony warrant authorized by the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office. Berge was arrested on March 18. 

"The Monroe County Sheriff's Office remains committed to protecting the community from online predators and holding offenders accountable," the press release said. 

