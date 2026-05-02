Bloomfield Township man charged in Kent County Sheriff's Office online operation

A 61-year-old man is charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime in connection with an online operation carried out by a Kent County, Michigan, detective, according to police.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office detective contacted the Bloomfield Township Police Department in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, on Aug. 11, 2025, to let them know of an investigation that involved an individual later identified as Duane Juriga, officials said in a news release on Thursday.

According to police, the detective, as part of her operation, was posing as a 14-year-old girl online. She was contacted by Juriga, of Bloomfield Township, who described himself to her as a 51-year-old married man.

Juriga told the detective, who was posing as the girl, that his name was Tom Jones and wanted to know how old she was, police said. The detective said she was 14 and asked if that was an issue. Juriga allegedly said no and the two exchanged photos of themselves.

The conversation then turned "sexual in nature," according to police. Law enforcement in Bloomfield Township took over the investigation after they said the detective identified Tom Jones as Juriga.

Police said Juriga was sending messages to the online account until Oct. 16, 2025. The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office issued a warrant with the charges on April 24.

Juriga was arraigned by a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, judge on Thursday, court records show. The judge set his bond at $50,000, requiring a 10% deoposit of $5,000, which he posted for his release.

A probable cause conference for Juriga is set for May 11, followed by a preliminary examination on May 18, according to court records.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.