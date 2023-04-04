Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police: One teen killed, another injured in shooting

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 3, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 3, 2023 03:18

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say one teen was killed another teen was injured in a shooting Monday in Detroit.

Authorities say the shooting happened at about 2:45 p.m. in the 15200 block of Edmore Drive.

Police did not immediately release information about the victims. The condition of the surviving victim is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 8:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.