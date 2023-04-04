Detroit police: One teen killed, another injured in shooting
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say one teen was killed another teen was injured in a shooting Monday in Detroit.
Authorities say the shooting happened at about 2:45 p.m. in the 15200 block of Edmore Drive.
Police did not immediately release information about the victims. The condition of the surviving victim is unknown.
An investigation is ongoing.
