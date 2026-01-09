One person hurt after fight at funeral repast in Detroit leads to shooting, police say

Police in Detroit say one person was injured after a fight at a funeral repast led to a shooting on Friday.

The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. in the 169000 block of Schoolcraft. Police say officers responded to a crowd of people fighting, and a person was shot inside the building.

The individual was privately taken to a hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown, police say.

Police say several people were detained. The incident is under investigation.

