Police in Birmingham, Michigan, say they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Friday morning.

At about 11 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of North Old Woodward Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting occurred during an altercation. The victim's identity has not yet been released as police notify their family.

Police say they have identified the people involved and that they are in police custody. They say there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

This story is developing.