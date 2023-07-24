One of Canada's "most wanted" fugitives arrested in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old Windsor man wanted for murder has been arrested in Michigan, officials said.

Malique Calloo was wanted in connection to the first-degree murder of Daniel Squalls, who was shot and killed in the 800 block of Hanna Street East on Nov. 28, 2022.

Authorities put Calloo on the "Be On the Look Out (BOLO) program's top 25 list of most-wanted criminals in Canada earlier this year.

The Windsor Police Services Major Crimes Unit and Ontario Provincial Police-led Offender Parole Enforcement discovered Calloo was in Michigan and contacted the U.S. Marshals Service to coordinate arresting him.

"I want to commend the exceptional teamwork among partners and the persistence of our investigators, who never gave up on this case," said Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire. "I also want to thank both the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in arresting Calloo and our BOLO partners for their continued commitment to keeping our communities safe. It is our hope this arrest will help to bring some degree of closure to the victim's family."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-258-8477, ext. 4830.