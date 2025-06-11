Watch CBS News
One man dead, another hurt in double shooting on Detroit's east side

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit police are investigating after one man died and another was hurt Tuesday night in a double shooting.

Police say that just before 10:30 p.m., they received a Shotspotter alert at Coram Street and Rex Avenue. Responding officers encountered one of the victims, who directed them to a home where they located the other victim on the ground.

The victim on the ground was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Police say the shooting appeared to stem from a domestic situation. The relationship between the victims and the suspect is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

