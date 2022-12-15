Watch CBS News
One injured in police impersonator shooting in Detroit

By Jessica Stevenson

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for information after one man was injured in a shooting by a police impersonator. 

Detroit Police Department said the man in his 50s was shot at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 19300 block of Conant. 

The investigation is still in the early stages, but police said the suspect and the victim were driving and had a verbal fight. The suspect then followed the victim, identified himself as a police officer, then shot the victim. 

The suspect was wearing a "POLICE" baseball cap, all black clothing, armed with a light-colored firearm and was driving a white sedan, possibly a 2015 or 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. 

Police asked anyone who recognize the suspect, or have information on the shooting, to call DPD's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

