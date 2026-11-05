One dead in single-vehicle crash Thursday in Dearborn, police say

One person died as a result of a crash Thursday morning in Dearborn, Michigan, police said.

The victim was a resident of Dearborn Heights, according to Dearborn police. The person's name was not released.

Dearborn police were on patrol when they came across the crash scene about 8:23 a.m. near Monroe Street and Beech Street. Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver lost control of the vehicle and speed may have been a contributing factor.

The driver was taken to a local hospital by Dearborn Fire and Rescue and pronounced dead.

The investigation continues.

"This is a terrible tragedy, and we extend our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.