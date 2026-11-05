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One dead in single-vehicle crash Thursday in Dearborn, police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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One person died as a result of a crash Thursday morning in Dearborn, Michigan, police said. 

The victim was a resident of Dearborn Heights, according to Dearborn police. The person's name was not released. 

Dearborn police were on patrol when they came across the crash scene about 8:23 a.m. near Monroe Street and Beech Street. Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver lost control of the vehicle and speed may have been a contributing factor. 

The driver was taken to a local hospital by Dearborn Fire and Rescue and pronounced dead. 

The investigation continues. 

"This is a terrible tragedy, and we extend our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said. 

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