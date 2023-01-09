One dead after Ohio police chase ends with vehicle crash in Monroe County

DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 46-year-old Ohio woman was killed after a vehicle she was a passenger in had crashed in Monroe County following a police chase.

The crash happened at about 9:53 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh streets in the Village of Dundee. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Lesley Rosales was a passenger in a red 2007 Ford Fusion driven by a 31-year-old Ohio man when Toledo police attempted to stop it.

The driver has active felony warrants and refused to stop for Ohio authorities

The vehicle fled into Michigan, prompting Ohio police to end their pursuit. Deputies say despite putting out stop sticks, the driver fled at high speed on Telegraph Road tin Monroe County to South Custer Road, entering Dundee. Authorities say the driver "was unable to negotiate the intersection" and left the road, hitting a utility pole.

Authorities say the vehicle caught fire and deputies pulled the male driver and Rosales out of the car.

Both people were transported to a hospital, where the driver was listed in critical condition and Rosales was pronounced dead. The identity of the male driver is withheld pending formal charges.

Deputies say neither person was wearing a seat belt, and airbags in car did not deploy.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7756.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by call 800-Speak-Up or 1800speakup.org.