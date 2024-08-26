Watch CBS News
Local News

Ohio teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Michigan after losing control, hitting 2 parked cars, police say

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

A hot day. NEXT Weather Forecast (8/26/2024)
A hot day. NEXT Weather Forecast (8/26/2024) 02:49

(CBS DETROIT) - A 17-year-old from Ohio died in a single-vehicle crash in Michigan over the weekend after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into two parked cars, state police said. 

At about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers responded to N. Main Street in Camden, Hillsdale County, after receiving a report of a crash. Hillsdale County borders both Indiana and Ohio. 

Troopers learned that a 17-year-old boy from Edgerton, Ohio, was driving a pickup truck with a 16-year-old male passenger when he lost control of the vehicle.

This caused the vehicle to run off the roadway, where it then struck two cars parked in a driveway, according to state police.

Authorities believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash. 

The 17-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. The 16-year-old passenger was life-flighted to a children's hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Jackson Post at 517-780-4580. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.