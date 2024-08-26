Ohio teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Michigan after losing control, hitting 2 parked cars, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - A 17-year-old from Ohio died in a single-vehicle crash in Michigan over the weekend after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into two parked cars, state police said.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers responded to N. Main Street in Camden, Hillsdale County, after receiving a report of a crash. Hillsdale County borders both Indiana and Ohio.

Troopers learned that a 17-year-old boy from Edgerton, Ohio, was driving a pickup truck with a 16-year-old male passenger when he lost control of the vehicle.

This caused the vehicle to run off the roadway, where it then struck two cars parked in a driveway, according to state police.

Authorities believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The 17-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. The 16-year-old passenger was life-flighted to a children's hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.