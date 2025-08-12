Ohio teen drowns in Lake Michigan off Grand Haven City Beach

Detroit police investigate shooting at senior complex; weather and other top stories

Detroit police investigate shooting at senior complex; weather and other top stories

Detroit police investigate shooting at senior complex; weather and other top stories

An 18-year-old Ohio man drowned while swimming in Lake Michigan off Grand Haven City Beach Monday afternoon.

Grand Haven police responded to Grand Haven City Beach Area 8 around 1:40 p.m. Monday. Witnesses reported that a man without a life jacket was struggling in the water beyond the buoys.

A friend of the teen, as well as fellow beachgoers, reached him by using a life ring and brought him back to the shore.

The Ohio teen, identified as Isaiah Edmond, was unresponsive. Police and paramedics performed CPR and other life-saving measures but could not resuscitate Edmond.

Edmond was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grand Haven State Park had issued a red flag warning Monday morning, with waves reported at three-plus feet. Officials had advised against swimming.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this difficult time," Grand Haven police said in a statement.