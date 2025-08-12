Watch CBS News
Local News

Ohio teen drowns in Lake Michigan off Grand Haven City Beach

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit police investigate shooting at senior complex; weather and other top stories
Detroit police investigate shooting at senior complex; weather and other top stories 04:00

An 18-year-old Ohio man drowned while swimming in Lake Michigan off Grand Haven City Beach Monday afternoon. 

Grand Haven police responded to Grand Haven City Beach Area 8 around 1:40 p.m. Monday. Witnesses reported that a man without a life jacket was struggling in the water beyond the buoys. 

A friend of the teen, as well as fellow beachgoers, reached him by using a life ring and brought him back to the shore. 

The Ohio teen, identified as Isaiah Edmond, was unresponsive. Police and paramedics performed CPR and other life-saving measures but could not resuscitate Edmond. 

Edmond was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Grand Haven State Park had issued a red flag warning Monday morning, with waves reported at three-plus feet. Officials had advised against swimming. 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this difficult time," Grand Haven police said in a statement.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue