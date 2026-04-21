Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing hosting combat readiness tasks this week

The Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing said it is participating in combat readiness inspection tasks this week.

Residents of Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan might notice the 24-hour flight operations that are based out of the wing's headquarters in Swanton, Ohio, near Toledo. The exercises began April 20 and will continue through April 26.

There will be increased traffic, increased personnel activities along the base perimeter and security gates, and drone activity during the exercises, the unit said.

The Wing also held night flying training missions from April 6 to 9.

The National Guard unit flies F-16 Fighting Falcon jet aircraft.

"Readiness inspections, in addition to real-world deployments and training exercises, ensure Air National Guard wings are trained, equipped and ready to deploy at a moment's notice, anytime - anywhere, in support of U.S. National Defense Strategies," the unit said.