Ohio man shot by police outside Sheetz gas station in Taylor faces felony charges

An Ohio man who was shot by police outside a Sheetz gas station in Taylor, Michigan, is facing felony charges.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Cizquindrie T.L. Smith, 38, of Canton, Ohio, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, third-degree fleeing and eluding, felonious assault, resisting and obstructing a police officer and two counts of felony firearm.

Smith was arraigned and received a $75,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether and house arrest. The prosecutor's office says Smith is prohibited from leaving the state, cannot possess weapons and must surrender his driver's license and passport.

The incident happened at about 11:40 a.m. on Monday, July 6. Prosecutors say Smith fled from police in a stolen vehicle, pulling into the gas station on Eureka Road. Police say that at the time, officers were on alert for a vehicle in connection with an armed robbery on June 30 in the Cleveland area.

Prosecutors allege that Smith backed the vehicle into a police vehicle and was seen fumbling for an object that resembled a gun. Prosecutors say Smith allegedly pointed a gun at officers while driving toward their vehicle. This prompted officers to fire shots, striking Smith.

Smith was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He is due back in court on July 20 for a probable cause conference and on July 27 for a preliminary examination.

Note: The video above originally aired on July 6, 2026.