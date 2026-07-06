Man shot by police, taken into custody after confrontation outside Sheetz in Taylor

A man was shot by an officer and taken into custody after a confrontation with law enforcement just outside a Sheetz gas station in Taylor, Michigan, police said.

The altercation occurred while police were on alert for a man wanted on a warrant from the Cleveland, Ohio, area. He was believed to be driving a U-Haul rental truck when Taylor police saw the vehicle described at the gas station along the 20600 block of Eureka Road near Huron Street in the Wayne County community, according to authorities on scene.

The man tried to drive off, but was unable to get around the police gathering in the area.

The man was seen with a firearm, and a Taylor police officer then fired in response. He has since been taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

There was a female passenger in the truck at the time. But she was not injured, nor was anyone else.

The gas station was temporarily closed on Monday afternoon as the on-site investigation took place.

Further details of the Ohio incident were not immediately available.

Michigan State Police, as is procedure when law enforcement weapons are involved, is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.