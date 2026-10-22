Ohio man faces murder charge in Sterling Heights fatal shooting

An Ohio man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Sterling Heights that left one person dead.

Jerome Charles Eursher, 31, of Solon, Ohio, was arraigned Oct. 21 on charges of felony murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, according to Macomb County prosecutors.

Prosecutors say that on Oct. 7, Eursher and 41-year-old Kenneth Hollins Morgan of Detroit went to a warehouse/business plaza in the 6200 block of Millett Avenue and allegedly shot and killed Randy Arbo, 41, of Utica.

Eursher was given a $4 million bond, with a GPS tether if he posts bond. He was remanded into custody.

Morgan is charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of felony firearm, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Prosecutors say Morgan is also charged as a habitual offender, fourth offense.

Morgan was issued a $2 million bond and remanded to the Macomb County Jail.

"Gun violence has no place in our community, and those responsible for taking a life must face the consequences under the law. My office remains committed to pursuing accountability for the victim and his family," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Eursher and Morgan are due back in court for a probable cause conference on Nov. 2.