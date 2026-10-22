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Ohio man faces murder charge in Sterling Heights fatal shooting

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Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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An Ohio man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Sterling Heights that left one person dead.

Jerome Charles Eursher, 31, of Solon, Ohio, was arraigned Oct. 21 on charges of felony murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, according to Macomb County prosecutors. 

Prosecutors say that on Oct. 7, Eursher and 41-year-old Kenneth Hollins Morgan of Detroit went to a warehouse/business plaza in the 6200 block of Millett Avenue and allegedly shot and killed Randy Arbo, 41, of Utica. 

Eursher was given a $4 million bond, with a GPS tether if he posts bond. He was remanded into custody.   

Morgan is charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of felony firearm, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Prosecutors say Morgan is also charged as a habitual offender, fourth offense. 

Morgan was issued a $2 million bond and remanded to the Macomb County Jail. 

"Gun violence has no place in our community, and those responsible for taking a life must face the consequences under the law. My office remains committed to pursuing accountability for the victim and his family," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.  

Eursher and Morgan are due back in court for a probable cause conference on Nov. 2.   

DeJanay Booth-Singleton contributed to this report.

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