Detroit man faces murder charge in Sterling Heights fatal shooting

A 41-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Sterling Heights that left one person dead.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Kenneth Hollins Morgan was arraigned on Monday on one count of felony murder, two counts of felony firearm, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Prosecutors say Morgan is also charged as a habitual offender, fourth offense.

Morgan received a $2 million cash/surety bond. He was remanded to custody.

Prosecutors say that on Oct. 7, Morgan went to a warehouse/business plaza in the 6200 block of Millett Avenue and allegedly shot and killed Randy Arbo, 41, of Utica. Morgan fled the scene and was arrested on Oct. 16.

"This murder is tragic. It is tragic for the victim's family and friends, whom we give our deepest condolences. It is also tragic for the community at large. Many thanks for the hard work of law enforcement in gathering evidence to prosecute this crime. This type of crime has no place in our community, and we will continue to hold offenders accountable to the fullest extent of the law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Morgan is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Nov. 2.