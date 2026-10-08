Sterling Heights police investigate fatal shooting near 15 Mile Road

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

The Sterling Heights Police Department said on Wednesday that they got a report of possible gunshots in a commercially zoned area near 15 Mile Road and Mound Road. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The person or people believed to be involved left the area before police arrived.

Officers ask that anyone with information on the incident contact the Sterling Heights Police Department Detective Bureau at 586-446-2825.