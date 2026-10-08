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Sterling Heights police investigate fatal shooting near 15 Mile Road

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Sterling Heights, Michigan. 

The Sterling Heights Police Department said on Wednesday that they got a report of possible gunshots in a commercially zoned area near 15 Mile Road and Mound Road. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds. 

The person or people believed to be involved left the area before police arrived. 

Officers ask that anyone with information on the incident contact the Sterling Heights Police Department Detective Bureau at 586-446-2825. 

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