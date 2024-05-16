Officials warn of possible alligator sighting in lake at Kensington Metropark

Michigan doctor stranded in Gaza, charges expected in alleged car theft ring and more top stories

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Officials are warning people on Thursday about a possible alligator sighting in Kent Lake at Kensington Metropark.

Park officials said the reported sighting has not been confirmed, but they posted signs around the lake "out of an abundance of caution," urging visitors to call Metroparks police if they see the alligator.

Park officials are investigating a possible sighting of an alligator in Kensington Metropark on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Huron-Clinton Metroparks

"Alligators are not native to Michigan, so if this sighting is real, it is most likely the result of someone releasing a pet Alligator into the lake," a Huron-Clinton Metroparks spokesperson said in a statement.

Visitors are advised not to approach the alligator and call Metroparks police at 810-227-8910.

"We remind visitors that pets or wildlife of any kind should not be released and relocated to the Metroparks," the spokesperson said.