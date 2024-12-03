County officials prepare for snow expected to land in Southeast Michigan this week

County officials getting the roads ready for predicted snow in SE Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - As Metro Detroit gears up for another round of winter weather, road crews are at work treating roads ahead of expected icy conditions.

This comes less than one week after Michigan State Police reported over 200 crashes in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties over the Thanksgiving holiday. On Friday, MSP warned drivers of slick road conditions as snow showers struck Southeast Michigan.

With more snow expected to hit the area again this week, officials are making sure they're prepared.

"The tricky thing about that event was we had a forecast of light snow, but we had whiteout conditions," said Craig Bryson with the Road Commission for Oakland County.

Bryson said his office pretreated roadways with liquid brine ahead of time and during the event. However, he said, there is only so much they can do.

"It's like turning a huge ship. You make the plans, point it in the right direction, and when you have to turn it it's a very gradual, slow process to turn the big ship to get it to go where we need to go," Bryson said.

Those same crews will be in Oakland County pre-treating the roads again with this next round, but drivers still need to be vigilant.

"When it's snowing so hard that you literally can not see ahead of you, there is not much we can do," Bryson said. "We can not push the snow off the road that quickly. And we can not be in that many places at one time."