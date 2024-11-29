Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan State Police urges safe driving as snow hits Metro Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Snow showers and wind chills
Snow showers and wind chills 03:17

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police are warning drivers of slick road conditions and to be cautious as snow showers strike Metro Detroit on Friday

According to the National Weather Service, lake-effect snow showers are expected to continue throughout the day with a wind chill of about 20 degrees. Multiple freeways are being affected by snow showers. In response, the Michigan Department of Transportation closed westbound Interstate 696 at Orchard Lake to put salt on the roads.

MSP advises drivers to slow down to a speed that allows them to control their vehicle and to increase the distance between vehicles in case they do lose control.

"We are getting just enough snow to highlight those drivers with the risky driving behaviors. Hopefully, we can act like we have been there before," MSP said in a post on X.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.