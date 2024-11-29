Michigan State Police urges safe driving as snow hits Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police are warning drivers of slick road conditions and to be cautious as snow showers strike Metro Detroit on Friday

According to the National Weather Service, lake-effect snow showers are expected to continue throughout the day with a wind chill of about 20 degrees. Multiple freeways are being affected by snow showers. In response, the Michigan Department of Transportation closed westbound Interstate 696 at Orchard Lake to put salt on the roads.

Lake effect snow showers will continue through the day, especially for areas south of M-59. A more organized snow band has developed along I-96 and is moving east at 30 mph. Use extra caution if you are traveling today. #miwx pic.twitter.com/s0Bh8azKVt — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) November 29, 2024

MSP advises drivers to slow down to a speed that allows them to control their vehicle and to increase the distance between vehicles in case they do lose control.

"We are getting just enough snow to highlight those drivers with the risky driving behaviors. Hopefully, we can act like we have been there before," MSP said in a post on X.