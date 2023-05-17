Officials announce first US-Canada EV corridor in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A new electric vehicle corridor between the United States and Canada is happening in Michigan.

Federal, state and local officials announced the new partnership on Tuesday in Detroit. Officials say the corridor will stretch from Kalamazoo to Quebec City, totaling about 75,000 miles of alternative fuel corridors in the United States, according to a press release.

The announcement marks the first binational EV corridor between the two countries.

"There's nothing more Pure Michigan than accidentally driving into Canada, and now that journey will be electric on either side of the border," Gov. Whitmer said in a statement. "I am proud that we are working together to build up electric vehicle charging infrastructure. With the resources headed our way from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the bold investments Michigan automakers are making right here in Michigan, we will build and lead the future of mobility."

Whitmer was joined on Tuesday by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Canadian Minister of Transportation Omar Alghabra.

Alghabra says the corridor will serve as another way for travelers to cross the border and promote cleaner air.

"Canada and the United States have built the world's largest market-based energy trading relationship, which provides a firm foundation as we strive to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions," Algahabra said.