Occupants, cats, pet pig rescued from Chesterfield Township house fire

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - First responders rescued occupants, several house cats and a pet pig from a house fire in Chesterfield Township.

At about 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, police and firefighters responded to a home on Anchor Drive, south of 21 Mile Road fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities entered the home filled with smoke and rescued all occupants. Police did not say how many people were in the home at the time.

No one was injured, and investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. Authorities say the home suffered heavy damage with heavy charring and smoke damage.

The Chesterfield Fire Department was assisted by Selfridge Fire Department, Macomb Township Fire Department, Mount Clemens Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, New Haven Fire Department and Lenox Township Fire Department.