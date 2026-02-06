Oakland University students react after stabbing on campus: "I don't even want to go to class today"

Officials say it was a stabbing outside one of Oakland University's residence halls that caused a lockdown of campus buildings on Thursday.

Students told CBS News Detroit on Friday that they expected more in response from the university to the stabbing.

"They shouldn't be afraid to live on campus because they might get stabbed," said student Kat Bryzrk.

Bryzrk said she was off campus on Thursday night when she got the alert about an aggravated assault outside of Van Wagoner House.

"During my freshman year tour, they were like basically bragging, saying like, 'Oh my God, Oakland is the safest school ever, like you're going to love it here,' and now like I don't even want to go to class today because someone got stabbed last night," she said.

Oakland University said that it received multiple 911 calls Thursday night about a fight outside Van Wagoner House. When police arrived on the scene, they found a victim who was not a student with multiple stab wounds. In the hours since, police say they're looking for two young adult male suspects responsible for the stabbing.

"To my knowledge, no classes got canceled, none of my classes got canceled. It's a frightening feeling knowing that there could be criminals walking around campus, you just never know," said OU student Tristan Toma.

Toma said he thinks campus police should be doing more, a thought that was echoed by another student, Darrick Harris Jr.

"I feel like, OUPD, please don't get on my head for saying this, but I feel like they're more so worried about giving out parking tickets than protecting us," he said.

CBS News Detroit stopped by the Oakland University Police Department on Friday, and officers declined an interview, saying, "We're working on it."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Department confirmed they are assisting.

OU student Sam Barkley said he thinks the campus could be more secure.

"I feel like it's like there's too much easy access," he said. "Yes, you have to swipe in sometime,s but they like don't check you at the door or whatnot."